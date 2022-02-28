Warning over potential 'death hazard' telegraph pole in Padiham

A member of the public has branded a new telegraph pole as a potential death hazard after it began to keel shortly after being installed.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:38 am

Mr Mark O'Dowd contacted the Burnley Express to warn the public about the pole which is situated on the hill towards the beginning of Garden Street, Padiham.

He said: "l walked past the pole this morning. To my disbelief, it creaked as l walked under it. To my astonishment it had two measly plastic barriers around it and no emergency workers in sight with what is a potential death hazard.

"I couldn't believe what l was seeing."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The pole in Garden Street, Padiham
The pole in Garden Street, Padiham
WarningPadiham