Warning over potential 'death hazard' telegraph pole in Padiham
A member of the public has branded a new telegraph pole as a potential death hazard after it began to keel shortly after being installed.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:11 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:38 am
Mr Mark O'Dowd contacted the Burnley Express to warn the public about the pole which is situated on the hill towards the beginning of Garden Street, Padiham.
He said: "l walked past the pole this morning. To my disbelief, it creaked as l walked under it. To my astonishment it had two measly plastic barriers around it and no emergency workers in sight with what is a potential death hazard.
"I couldn't believe what l was seeing."