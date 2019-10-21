Warning issued to van drivers in Ribble Valley after tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles after a series of thefts.

In recent days thieves have struck parked vans in the Ribble Valley and targeted tools within the vehicle.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We have received some reports of vans being targeted and tools being stolen from within. Where possible, we would always advise that you try to remove tools from your van to remove the risk of them being stolen."

If you have any information about tools being stolen or have witnessed suspicious activity around vans, please contact police on 101.