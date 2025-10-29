Wanted: Homes for two overlooked rabbit sister duos this Adoptober from RSPCA Lancashire East branch

Two pairs of adorable rabbits are sniffing out their forever home in East Lancashire.

RSPCA Lancashire East Branch is issuing an urgent appeal for families to adopt rabbits Martha and Maeve, and Greystalk and Choccy.

Fostering co-ordinator RSPCA Lancashire East Branch Sue Abraham said they are crossing their fingers that this Adoptober a perfect home will be found for sisters Martha and Maeve who are both around one-year-old.

“Maeve is a very large black and tan short haired rabbit who really loves her food, especially her carrots!” said Sue.

Maeve the rabbit is looking for her 'forever home' at the RSPCA Lancashire East branch

“She also loves digging and rolling in the soil. She can be a little shy at first but once she gets to know you she is very friendly.”

Martha and Maeve came into the care of the RSPCA together and the sisters are a bonded pair. They have been in the care of the branch since May.

Sue said: “Martha also really loves her food, also digging and rolling in soil too. She can be very shy sometimes but comes round very quickly for treats.

“This sister duo will make a lovely family pet, and we can’t wait to see them head off to their forever home.”

Due to the size of these beautiful girls, a home with older children would be best suited for them.

Sisters Greystalk and Choccy are also looking for a forever home together as they are bonded.

Sue said: “Greystalk will need to be groomed to prevent her coat from getting knots. She loves to climb on top of things, eating and loves her treats. She will be better in a home with older children who are calm to gain confidence.

“Choccy is three-years-old and is quite nervous until she gets to know you better. She loves her food and she is very interactive and climbs on the brushes and likes to scent mark by brushing up against the broom herself when she get the chance. She will be better with older children who are calm.

“We very much hope they find their perfect home soon.”

If you could offer Martha and Maeve a forever home, please contact the centre or fill out an online application form.