It is the second time in recent weeks that Craig Holden, wife Sally and their 12-year-old twin sons Ethan and Lucas, have made the headlines following their amazing 15 day 120km trek to Everest base camp on the world’s highest peak to celebrate Craig’s 50th birthday.

Now, the family is celebrating again after winning the much more sedate accolade of 'Waddington's Best Dressed House' for the Jubilee.

Craig said: “I think what swung it for the judges were the two painting/pieces of artworks that Ethan and Lucas did!”

Ethan and Lucas Holden outside 'Best Dressed House' in Waddington, decorated to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Craig, who works for Lancashire County Council and is a member of Barnoldswick Clarion Club, is no stranger to epic challenges and is even a Guinness World Record holder for previous efforts on his racing scooter.