Volunteers' spirits lifted as charity dinner for Burnley Guide Dogs for the Blind raises almost £900
Volunteers with the Burnley and District Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs had their spirits lifted when over 80 people attended a dinner that raised the fantastic total of £855.
Hosted at The Aroma Indian restaurant in Burnley the charity, like so many others, has faced tough times since the pandemic started in 2020.
Guests enjoyed a two course meal and there was a quiz and a raffle with prizes donated by Tesco, Burnley and Padiham, Sainsbury's Burnley, Chickabooboo Boutique, the Aroma and guide dog volunteers.
Secretary Kathryn Lewis said: “ It was an amazing night, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the atmosphere was brilliant.
"To have this amount of local people attend the curry night was so heart warming and their support was very much appreciated.”
New volunteers are always welcome and if anyone wishes to know more they are asked to email burnleyguidedogs@gmail.com or through the facebook page Burnley Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs.