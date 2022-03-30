Hosted at The Aroma Indian restaurant in Burnley the charity, like so many others, has faced tough times since the pandemic started in 2020.

Guests enjoyed a two course meal and there was a quiz and a raffle with prizes donated by Tesco, Burnley and Padiham, Sainsbury's Burnley, Chickabooboo Boutique, the Aroma and guide dog volunteers.

Aroma owner Mr Adbul Majeed meets some of the puppy raisers at the charity dinner he hosted at his restaurant for the Burnley Guide Dogs association

Secretary Kathryn Lewis said: “ It was an amazing night, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the atmosphere was brilliant.

"To have this amount of local people attend the curry night was so heart warming and their support was very much appreciated.”