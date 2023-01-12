Volunteers raise more than £10,000 packing bags at M&S in aid of Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside volunteer and ambassador Keith Jackson, M&S staff Sonny and Ruth, hospice fundraisers Sarah Holdsworth and Leah Hooper, and M&;S food manager Rebecca Gregory at the cheque presentation.

Some 35 Friends of Pendleside volunteers amassed £10,816 packing customers’ bags at Marks and Spencer food hall in Burnley during the build up to Christmas.

Rebecca Gregory, the store’s food manager, said: “We chose to support Pendleside because it is such a great local cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who works here knows of someone who has been affected by the hospice as well as people who shop in store too.

“Pendleside is the one charity that connects with all of our customers which is why the Christmas bag packing is always successful. It is a chance for people to make a donation.”

Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s community engagement officer, said: “We are so grateful to Marks and Spencer for allowing us to carry out the bag packing and also to the 35 volunteers who gave up their time.