Volunteers at a Burnley based football club say they have been ‘truly overwhelmed’ by the outpouring of messages of support and offers of help after vandals trashed their facility.

Horrendous damage caused at Rosegrove FC’s Basnett Street facility included doors ripped off, walls smashed down, toilets and sink area ripped out and even the ceiling was pulled down.

With its main headquarters at Queens Park in Burnley the Basnett Street facility is the club’s only 11 a side venue and storage place for goals.

After posting images of the damage on their facebook page and an appeal for help from other clubs and businesses to help repair the damage, the club was literally flooded with offers of support.

Rosegrove FC welfare officer Becca Robertson said: “We can’t express enough how grateful we are to everyone who has stepped forward to help, this left us all very emotional and totally restored our faith in humanity. From someone offering to repair all the electrics for free to a business that has offered to supply us with bathroom fittings, the level of support is just incredible.”

Becca also said the volunteers at the club, which has over 35 teams starting from the age of four, had been touched by the offers of support from fellow grassroots football clubs. She added: “Our club is run entirely by volunteers so this was a major setback for us, but within hours everything has been turned around and we want to thank each and every person who has come forward to help.’

Plans are now being made to start the repair work the venue next weekend .Anyone who would like to offer help is asked to email [email protected]