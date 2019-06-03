Vital repairs will hope to preserve future of historic Burnley church

Essential repair work has seen the spire and tower of a landmark Burnley church disappear behind tarpaulins.

The repair work to the spire of All Saints with St John The Baptist Church on Padiham Road, Burnley, got under way at Easter.

A grant of £10,000 from the National Churches Trust Cornerstone programme has allowed the work to get under way.

The work will focus on repairs to the tower, spire, and internal fabric of the 19th century building, which has been suffering from extensive water ingress, with water cascading down the interior of the tower into the rooms below.

One of 34 churches and chapels across the UK to have benefited from the National Churches Trust grants, All Saints will also undergo repairs to its masonry work and internal structural timbers to improve its stability.

The Rev. Charlie Hill, vicar at the church, said: “We are immensely grateful for the help.”