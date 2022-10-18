The minister, along with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, was given a tour of the facility and Artistic Director and CEO Karen Metcalfe, Operations and Education Manager Laura Simpson and Engagement Manager Rachael Bamber were on hand to discuss the impact the arts organisation has had on the lives of children and young people in the local area since its opening in 1973.

The venue, which houses a 158 seat theatre and boasts three studio spaces, received funding during the pandemic which ensured it was able to run a varied digital programme for children, young people and families and maintain relationships with schools and community groups through free projects including their much loved Christmas production Jack and the Beanstalk which zoomed into 15 primary schools and 60 homes over the festive period.

Burnley Youth Theatre welcomed he Rt Hon Stuart Andrew, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, for a red carpet visit.

The team highlighted recent projects delivered through its Education and Outreach work including school linking days, building community cohesion and targeted workshops such as' Burnley Gets Hangry' focusing on youth activism and food poverty.

Also highlighted was the theatre's inclusive weekly workshops which includes specialist sessions 'After the Rain' for LGBTQ+ young people, 'Theatre for Change' which encourages participants to use the arts to promote a positive, political and social change and 'Connect' for children, young people and adults with disabilities or learning difficulties.

During the visit the guests got to see some of Burnley Youth Theatre’s work first hand as pupils from Heasandford Primary School were enjoying a creative education session, the local community choir group ‘50 Somethings’ were rehearsing in one of the studio spaces and Burnley Youth Theatre’s Heritage Curator Fiona Hornby was working on the charity's impressive archive as they prepare for their 50th Year celebrations starting in January, 2023.

Mr Andrew said: "It was brilliant to visit Burnley Youth Theatre and see first hand the difference the organisation has made to children and young people in the area.

