Special guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Councillor Cosima Towneley with Mayoresses Melissa Wood and Pailin Petchrlum and RAF Ambassador Wing Commander Emma Wolstenholme who is also an ex-352 cadet too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma spoke about her attempt to sail the Atlantic last year solo, including the moment her boat lost power after about 500 miles and she was rescued by a cargo vessel in the middle of the night. But after all that drama she told guests she still stands by her motto ‘just say yes.’

VIP guests saluted the achievements of RAF Air cadets 352 Burnley Squadron at the annual dinner.

Other guests included Wing Commander Steve Molloy who is Officer Commanding Cumbria and Lancashire Wing ATC, and 352 Squadron president Mrs Susan Hughes MBE.

Commanding Officer Flight Lieutenant Alan Stewart said:"All our cadets go above and beyond and they take pride in being part of the squadron. “Some may not have won an award this evening but they are one step above their peers just by being a cadet. The opportunities to go flying and gliding, adventure training, sports, leadership, shooting, annual camps, marching and loads more are there for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards were given out by the guests for best attendance, best sports, best academic achievement, best shot, best newcomer, most improved, best drill, best turnout, and best overall cadet. A raffle raised £270 for much needed funds.

Anyone who wants to join needs to be 12 and in year eight up to 17years old. Parades take place at Bank Hall, Colne Road, on Tuesday and Friday between 7pm and 9.30pm. Adult volunteers as civilian instructors or committee members are also welcome.