Video: The Grinch and Santa take starring roles in showcase for Burnley and Padiham town centre shops and businesses

And while Father Christmas and The Grinch take centre stage, along with a host of Disney princesses, the real stars are the host of shops and businesses that appear alongside local people.

These include Clarets fan Michael Tansey, his wife Jenna and their children Jesse (five) and 11-month-old Daphne, who are from Colne.

Commissioned as a joint project by Burnley Council and Burnley Markets together with Discover Burnley Town Centre and Padiham Town Centre, funding for the video came from Re-opening High Street Fund.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming gets underway for the Christmas in Burnley video. (photo courtesy of Kev Furber)

Kev Furber and Rowenna Baldwin of Burnley Film Studios were behind the camera but Rowenna also took on the role of lead elf!

The Grinch was played by Sarah Drinkwater who is operations manager at St Peter's Leisure Centre in Burnley.

Sarah said: "It was really nice of Burnley Council to ask us to be part of the video.

"It was so much fun to do, plus involving the members who are always up for a giggle and really supportive to Burnley Leisure and culture group.

Father Christmas joins elf Rowenna Baldwin and Colne family the Tanseys for a festive meal (photo courtesy of Kev Furber)

"I think that due to what the world is going through at the moment, and so many people are worried that lock downs may happen again like last year, it was just nice to be giddy and a bit silly to cheer people up.

"And let's be honest who doesn’t love the Grinch?"

Rachel Bayley who is the Burnley Place Brand Manager said the aim was to encourage local people to come into the town centres to support local businesses.

She said: "Investment hasn't stopped during the pandemic, the opposite is true.

"We want local people, and also those not from the area, to come and see the varied shops and businesses we have, many of them independent retailers.