Video shows a man being knocked off a horse he rode into a pub during the Jubilee weekend

The hapless jockey rode into The Angel Inn in Burnley, Lancashire, but hit his head on the door beam and was sent flying - spilling his pint everywhere.

An onlooker, who filmed the shocking scene, said: "We were all having a good time, having a drink and a laugh and celebrating the Jubilee.

"This lad comes in holding his horse with a rope and another man on the back of it, riding it into the pub!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video grab shows a man being knocked off a horse he rode into a pub

"He whacked his head on the top of the door frame, stumbled backwards and fell into this other man who, at the time, had a pint in his hand.

"He knocked it all over him, covering him in beer! Everyone in the pub was laughing and the horse was at the bar ordering a beer - well, that's what it looked like!

"After the video ended, the bar staff told him to take the horse out and we just carried on with our day.

''Not every day you see a horse come into a pub!"