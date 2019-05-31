Victory for residents as Padiham petrol station plan is thrown out

A controversial plan to build a petrol station in Padiham has been thrown out by councillors.

Leeds-based Valli Forecourts Ltd had submitted an application to Burnley Council proposing to build the petrol station on the old Padiham County Primary School site, creating three full time and 10 part time jobs in the process.

However, despite the application being recommended for approval, the council's Development Control Committee rejected the plan after residents raised a number of concerns.

The application was rejected on the grounds that it would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring Grade II listed buildings, notably Stockbridge House and the entrance to Gawthorpe Hall, as well as the adverse effect it would have on residential amenity.

As well as the petrol station, the proposed development would have included a shop, car wash and parking for customers.

Padiham County Primary School was knocked down in 2013 having been vacant since 2009 with the land put up for sale by Lancashire County Council.

More than 30 objections from residents fighting against the proposal were received by the council.

Among the concerns raised were increase in traffic, parking issues, pollution, noise issues, anti-social behaviour and impact on privacy.

The applicants had initially proposed 24-hour opening but later scaled them back to between 6am and 11pm every day.