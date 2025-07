In a sporting display of unity and friendly rivalry, vicars and imams from across Lancashire came together once again for their annual interfaith cricket match, held this year at Padiham Cricket Club.

Always a wonderful example of interfaith community engagement, the encounter has received a lot of media attention over the years for its spirit of unity, humor and friendly competition. It even featured in a special edition of Andi Oliver’s BBC cooking/travelog series, ‘Fabulous Feasts’ in 2024.

The teams were made up mainly of County vicars from The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and Imams representing the Lancashire Council of Mosques, alongside some other members of both communities.

They all played with enthusiasm and good humour, cheered on a lively group of spectators and community leaders in the pavilion, including the Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Alun Lewis and honorary vice president of Building Bridges in Burnley, Carol Pike.

The team Captains, Abdul Alim, centre left, and Rev. Jordan McDermott, centre right, flank Mayor of Padiham, Cllr Alun Lewis and are surrounded by the two teams. They are joined by Josh Brooks (far left second row) of Padiham CC; Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council (front row centre left) and at front row, far right, Carol Pike, Honorary Vice President of Building Bridges in Burnley and Ian Burrows (Padiham CC Groundsman)

But, while the match was closely contested, the focus remained firmly on fellowship rather than competition during the encounter which remains a powerful symbol of unity, respect and sportsmanship.

The Mosques team won this year’s match, managing to chase down 151 which had been set for them in 17 overs by the Diocese side. A fantastic partnership between J Davies (50*) and J Houghton (49*) saw the clergy team get to a total of 151-1, with Irfan taking the only wicket.

A strong start with the ball from the Diocese, including economical spells from C Abbott, J Davies, I Davies and J Harvey, set up a great platform to defend the lead.

However Moshin (49 run out), Asran (42), and a quick fire 30* from Irfan took the Mosques side to victory in the final over of the game, winning with two balls remaining.

The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, added: “This cricket match is a testament to the strength of our shared values. It’s about celebrating diversity against a background of interfaith friendship and mutual respect.

“Sometimes actions are just as important as the words we use and the match is crucial in demonstrating how people of different faiths can come together; not just in dialogue but in action. What’s more, through the power of sport, they can also have fun!”