Vicars and Imams pitch up for popular annual inter-faith Lancashire cricket encounter at Padiham

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
In a sporting display of unity and friendly rivalry, vicars and imams from across Lancashire came together once again for their annual interfaith cricket match, held this year at Padiham Cricket Club.

Always a wonderful example of interfaith community engagement, the encounter has received a lot of media attention over the years for its spirit of unity, humor and friendly competition. It even featured in a special edition of Andi Oliver’s BBC cooking/travelog series, ‘Fabulous Feasts’ in 2024.

The teams were made up mainly of County vicars from The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and Imams representing the Lancashire Council of Mosques, alongside some other members of both communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They all played with enthusiasm and good humour, cheered on a lively group of spectators and community leaders in the pavilion, including the Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Alun Lewis and honorary vice president of Building Bridges in Burnley, Carol Pike.

The team Captains, Abdul Alim, centre left, and Rev. Jordan McDermott, centre right, flank Mayor of Padiham, Cllr Alun Lewis and are surrounded by the two teams. They are joined by Josh Brooks (far left second row) of Padiham CC; Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council (front row centre left) and at front row, far right, Carol Pike, Honorary Vice President of Building Bridges in Burnley and Ian Burrows (Padiham CC Groundsman)placeholder image
The team Captains, Abdul Alim, centre left, and Rev. Jordan McDermott, centre right, flank Mayor of Padiham, Cllr Alun Lewis and are surrounded by the two teams. They are joined by Josh Brooks (far left second row) of Padiham CC; Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council (front row centre left) and at front row, far right, Carol Pike, Honorary Vice President of Building Bridges in Burnley and Ian Burrows (Padiham CC Groundsman)

But, while the match was closely contested, the focus remained firmly on fellowship rather than competition during the encounter which remains a powerful symbol of unity, respect and sportsmanship.

The Mosques team won this year’s match, managing to chase down 151 which had been set for them in 17 overs by the Diocese side. A fantastic partnership between J Davies (50*) and J Houghton (49*) saw the clergy team get to a total of 151-1, with Irfan taking the only wicket.

placeholder image
Read More
Towneley Hall re-opens after £3.6m. heritage restoration project

A strong start with the ball from the Diocese, including economical spells from C Abbott, J Davies, I Davies and J Harvey, set up a great platform to defend the lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However Moshin (49 run out), Asran (42), and a quick fire 30* from Irfan took the Mosques side to victory in the final over of the game, winning with two balls remaining.

The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, added: “This cricket match is a testament to the strength of our shared values. It’s about celebrating diversity against a background of interfaith friendship and mutual respect.

“Sometimes actions are just as important as the words we use and the match is crucial in demonstrating how people of different faiths can come together; not just in dialogue but in action. What’s more, through the power of sport, they can also have fun!”

Related topics:LancashirePadihamBurnleyBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice