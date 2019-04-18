Venue named for reunion for two iconic Burnley nightspots

A venue has been found to hold a reunion to celebrate the heyday of two of Burnley's most iconic nightspots.

The reunion for the former Cat's Whiskers and Hop nightclubs will take place at Mr Green's in Bull Street in Burnley town centre on Friday, June 28th.

Organisers Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley decided to hold the event there after looking at a variety of other venues.

The DJ line up and ticket details are yet to be announced but the party will run from 9pm to 2am.

And once again a donation will be made to Pendleside Hospice from ticket sales.

A number of reunions have been held over the years but the 2017 get together was one of the most successful and since then revellers have pleaded for another one to be held.

The Cat's Whiskers was situated at the foot of Centenary Way for several years and The Hop nightclub stood where the McDonalds drive thru restaurant is now on Trafalgar.