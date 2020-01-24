Valley's Red Rose support for cancer charity

Members of the Red Rose Social Club, which meets twice monthly at Billington’s Foxfields Country Hotel, have presented Rosemere Cancer Foundation with a cheque for £265.80.



Their donation – raised during 2019 through club raffles and crafts sales – was collected by the charity’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator Louise Grant, who also gave a 20-minute presentation on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. It does this to bring world class cancer treatment to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

The Red Rose Social Club has approximately 30 members, who get together to enjoy speakers, outings, quizzes and friendship meetings with other organisations.