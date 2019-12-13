Valley folk's Christmas spirit raises £1,000 for local baby loss charity

A Christmas craft fair organised by Clitheroe couple Rosie and Ben Strachan raised over £1,000 for local baby loss charity Friends of Serenity.



Rosie (28) and Ben (29) organised the fair to say "thank you" to the charity after receiving support from them after losing their baby, Oliver, in 2016.

Almost 200 people, both the general public and families, that have been supported by Friends of Serenity, came down to the Old School Rooms to join in the merriments by getting hands on making gifts, buying from the craft stalls and enjoying the live music by local acts. Rosie and Ben are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised and hope that this will go some way in making the devastating time of losing a baby a little gentler for those who will access support from Friends of Serenity in the future.

Joanne Edwards, the founder of the charity, said: "It was a wonderful event that brought together a community with true Christmas spirit. It was lovely so many families who have received our help and supported us took the time to come and join in the festivities all whilst encouraging raising donations for future projects. A big thank you to Rosie and all involved in organising such a wonderful event."

Andrew Smale, a trustee of the charity, echoed Joanne's sentiments. He added: "It was great to see how many people showed up and joined in. Seeing people enjoying themselves and getting in the festive spirit is such a reward for all the hard work put into organising the event."

For information on support and future events please visit the Friends of Serenity Facebook page, website or e-mail info@friendsofserenity.org