Former Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Watt has been blown away by the welcome her and husband JJ have received since becoming part of the Clarets family.

The pair, who announced earlier this month that they had become minority investors in the Championship title winners, were grinning from ear to ear as they joined in the celebrations during yesterday’s promotion parade.

Kealia and JJ Watt with Royal Dyche owner Justine Bedford

“Everybody here is so nice,” she said. “We’ve got to meet so many amazing people. We love Turf Moor, and we love the Royal Dyche. We got to visit there yesterday, and it was an incredible experience

"The first time we came here we got to visit the Leisure Box, and the food bank. To see the way Burnley is so ingrained within the community is so unbelievable, and we’ve just loved every minute we’ve got to spend here.

“We’ll definitely be here on opening day [of the Premier League season]. We’re the biggest Burnley FC supporters, and we cannot wait for next season.”

Kealia is also excited to see what the future holds for the Burnley FC Women team, who created their own history this season when they played on Turf Moor for the first time.

“I think Alan has said many times before he is really investing in the women’s game, “ said Kealia. “He wants to grow the programme here, and I am really thankful and hopeful to be a part of that.”

JJ added: “Kealia’s led the way in many ways in the women’s game, and I’m looking forward to see her help lead the way here, and create a new future for Burnley FC Women.”

But what are the chances of Kealia pulling on the claret and blue shirt next season?