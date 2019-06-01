Urgent appeal to find missing Burnley man (84) with dementia

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 84-year-old Colin Thomson who has been missing since the early hours of today.

Colin, who has dementia, lives in the Briercliffe Road area of Burnley.

A police spokesman said: "Colin was last seen at his home address at approximately 1am today, but could have left his address anytime between 1am and 7-30am. Colin is described as a white male, approx. 5ft 7ins, tall, of medium build, white hair that is balding and in a comb over style. It is not known exactly what he is wearing, but his usual attire is a dark grey flat cap, grey waterproof jacket and black cord trousers.

"Colin has a bus pass and may have travelled out of the area so we kindly ask that people share the appeal far and wide to assist with the investigation. Officers are conducting many enquiries but the public's help with missing persons has proven invaluable time and time again."