UPDATE: Search continues for missing Luke Noone, 21, from Blackburn

The auntie of a missing Blackburn man has launched an emotional appeal to help find him.

Luke Noone, 21, from the Islington area of the town, was last seen on October 15 at around 10pm in the Punstock Road area of Darwen.

He has not been seen or heard from since, which is extremely out of character.

In a statement, Donna Baldwin, Luke’s auntie, said: “We are all so worried about Luke’s disappearance.

“We just want him home – we are desperate to know if anyone has seen him, or thinks they might have any information, just to give us a little glimmer of hope he is safe.

“His family is worried sick. I would encourage anyone reading this, to have a good look at his picture. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please come forward immediately.”

Luke is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with mousy brown hair, blue eyes. He is usually clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jogging top, a black coat and blue and yellow Karrimor trainers.

As well as Blackburn and Darwen, he also has links to Accrington, Lytham and Blackpool.

Luke is known to camp out and could be staying in a shed or garage.

Det Sgt Louise Briggs, of Blackburn Police, said: “Every day which goes by without finding Luke is more and more concerning.

“Luke has not been seen since October 15. He hasn’t contacted any of his family or friends and he hasn’t accessed social media, so we have no idea where he may be.

“We know he has previously camped out and it could be he is sleeping rough in a shed or garage, so we would ask people to check these places.

“We would urge anyone who has seen Luke, or knows where he is, to come forward as soon as possible. Any piece of information, however seemingly insignificant, could be crucial to helping find him.

“Please take a good look at his picture too – have you seen him, or a man similar in description, in recent weeks? Please contact us if you can help.”

Anybody with information should either contact (01254) 353871 or 101, quoting log number 1300 of October 17. Alternatively you can email 3901@lancashire.pnn.police.uk