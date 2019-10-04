Up, up and away for latest Lucy fundraiser

A fundraising campaign for youngster Lucy Wright – who has the rare form of aggressive childhood neuroblastoma cancer – had a bumper boost of £930 thanks to a “come fly with me” competition.

On her 10th birthday, Lucy, her dad Richard Wright who grew up in Sabden, and Tom Connell, who held the fundraiser, sorted out two winners for the unique competition to guess the weight of Tom’s plane, plus fuel, plus his own weight.

The prize – a birds eye, hour-long flight over the North West from Blackpool Airport across to Sabden, over the Yorkshire Dales and south Lake District before landing back at the airport.

The lucky winners were Louise Cunningham and Gareth Whitford, with identical guesstimates of 1,150kg. The actual weight was 1,129kg.

Sabden man, Tom, has added an extra flight so both can go up, up and into the sky.

Tom, who is covering all flight costs, was over the moon with the fundraiser which almost doubled his £500 target for “Lucy’s Mission to Michigan”, which was set up on behalf of Lucy to finance costs of treatment in the USA when she is cancer-free. The treatment’s aim is to keep her cancer in remission.

Tom said: “Thank you everyone who entered this competition and helped raise such a brilliant amount of money. It’s a fantastic result.”

Richard, who lives in Great Harwood with his family, wife Carrie, Lucy and son Sam, said: “What Tom has done is amazing. Thanks to everyone and to Tom for helping Lucy’s gofundme fundraiser fly higher.”