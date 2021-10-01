Up to £50k grants available to help Ribble Valley senior citizens live more independently in their homes
Older and vulnerable residents can live more independently in their homes thanks to grants of up to £50,000.
And as some of the grants aren’t means-tested you might be surprised by what you are entitled to.
The council receives around £347,000 a year from the Government for house adaptations, a mix of means-tested disabled facilities grants (non-means-tested if the facilities are for children) of up to £50,000 and non-means-tested discretionary grants, called Ribble Valley Adaptations, of up to £7,000 for a range of measures, such as accessible showers and stairlifts.
Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy manager, said: “Many residents in need of adaptations do not qualify for means-tested assistance, yet their need is equally pressing, and our discretionary grants have enabled us to double the number of households we are able to help.”
Adaptations are recommended by an occupational therapist and the work funded and overseen by the council’s surveying team, ensuring it is undertaken to the highest standard.
Ribble Valley has an above average number of older residents – 20.3 per cent of the borough are aged over 65, compared to 16.3 per cent nationally.
For further information about disabled facilities grants or adaptations to your home, contact Lancashire Social Services on 0300 123 6720 and request an occupational therapy assessment.