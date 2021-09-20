Up to £10k up for grabs to help Ribble Valley households get winter ready

The Green Homes Grant, managed by Lancashire affordable warmth organisation Cosy Homes, aims to make homes more energy-efficient.

Ribble Valley has a high number of off-grid and single-skin solid wall or non-cavity wall properties, which are hard to keep warm over winter.

Households, owned or rented, with an annual income of less than £30,000 and savings of less than £16,000, or in receipt of a disability-related benefit, can get help with the installation of solid wall insulation, cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, underfloor insulation and room-in-roof insulation, or even renewable technologies, such as air source heat pumps and solar panels.

The grants scheme closes in December

Properties must have an energy performance certificate rating of D or below and the grant does not cover gas boiler replacements. It is available to landlords, although a contribution will be required.

Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy officer, said: “Ribble Valley has a high number of off-grid and single-skin, solid wall or non-cavity wall properties, so some residents struggle to keep their homes warm during winter.

“We have worked hard to address this problem over the years and are delighted that the Green Homes Grant is offering much-needed help to residents living in fuel poverty or with energy-inefficient homes.”

In July 2020, the Government announced its £2billion Green Homes Grant, £500million of which was allocated to local authorities to improve the energy-efficiency of low-income households.