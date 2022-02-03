Events organiser and businesswoman Mellony Baron and fashion designer Ross Griffiths are now spreading the word about the "Lancashire Music, Lifestyle, Food and Drink Festival" which they promise will be dedicated to "celebrating our Red Rose county."

The event will be held at the Great Harwood Showground on April 30 and May 1 and 2. Mellony said the venue has been chosen for its size and easy accessibility from different parts of the county.

She said: "Covid has been such a burden that we have all had to endure...we want to come together, have fun and also boost the economy within the district. What makes us stand out from the average food and drink festival....we are true to our ethos of Lancashire! "

Mellony and Ross promote Lancashire's new Music, Lifestyle, Food and Drink Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Mellony runs mobile gin bar Snaffle, which is located in a converted vintage horse trailer and offers 100 gins. She also works in the family business, Uncle's Pawnbrokers on Market Street, Chorley. She said: "We want to promote and boost Lancashire business, Lancashire produce, Lancashire talent and how richly diverse and steeped in history our red rose county is. We want families and people all ages to come, relax, enjoy and savour the atmosphere but more importantly be proud of who we are and where we are from."

Confirmed events and attractions include local artisan stalls, stals selling locally produced food, performances, a car show, fashion and a mini fun fair, street food and a mobile bar.

Mellony said she will draw on her experience as part of Chorley's Totally Locally group of helping to organise numerous events in Chorley at events such as Christmas and Halloween. She said: "I have over 10 years in the event industry ...together with some other fellow stall holders and organisers we thought we would put our experience together and host a three day bank holiday event."

She beleives there is a gap inthe market for such an event which will show " everything that's fantastic about our county."

Mellony and Ross want to share their love of Lancashire with a new three day Festival Photo: Neil Cross

She added: "We want to really put this event on the map and showcase our talent in Lancashire. We want traders, performers - the more the merrier, the more unique the better.We're embracing everything about Lancashire. I am going to approach a lot of different faiths as well."

Chorley designer Ross Griffiths will be presenting his Kingfisher Couture fashion collection at the show and is an enthusiastic promoter of the event.

Anyone wishing to appear at or in the Festival can contact Mellony by email at [email protected]

Mellony's pop up gin bar