Universal Credit in Crisis: How to log or sign into Universal Credit

One of the most common things people search for online is how to log or sign into the Universal Credit system.

The Government has an online platform people can use to make a new claim or to access their ongoing benefit claims.

Universal Credit in Crisis

After answering a couple of qualifying questions and entering their postcode, people can then create a username and password. Security questions (and answers) also have to be set up.

The service can be used to start a new claim, switch their account online, or join their partner's claim.

Claimants cannot sign in with their 'Find a job' (previously Universal Jobmatch) user ID and password.

If you have an online Universal Credit account, you can also sign in with GOV.UK Verify, an account that takes around 15 minutes to set up and usually needs a UK address and a valid passport or photocard driving licence.

Your identity will then be checked.