Unique chance to buy seats from Turf Moor dugouts

The move follows major renovations at the club’s famous old stadium this summer and will give bidders globally the chance to secure rare pieces of Premier League football memorabilia.

Used by Burnley manager Sean Dyche and a host of Clarets’ players, a plethora of world-class stars including Mo Salah, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and David Silva have all used the ergonomically-designed leather seats, hand-made in Burnley’s iconic claret and blue colours by luxury salon equipment manufacturer REM, which is based just a few miles from the ground in Nelson.

Proceeds from the online auction, which also includes other ground fixtures that fans of the club will be able to bid for, will go directly to support Burnley FC in the Community, the charitable arm of the club.

Turf Moor's home team dugout

The charity, one of the largest in the UK operated by a football club, employs over 150 staff and operates a foodbank, community resources and leisure facilities as well as inclusive education initiatives and social outreach in and around Burnley.

“For football fans anywhere, this is a unique opportunity to pick up a real piece of footballing memorabilia that has been seen on TV around the world every week or so during Burnley’s last 10 seasons in the Premier League and Championship, and to really help the community into the bargain,” said Burnley FC in the Community CEO Sara Ward.

“With over 250 top-flight games played here during the last 10 years, many of the biggest names in world football have sat in these seats, and we’ve already had a lot of enquiries about the auction.”

Famous fans of the club include journalist Alastair Campbell, Radio DJ Jordan North, BBC News anchor Christian Fraser and record-breaking England fast bowler James Anderson.

Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino

“It might be a sports club that needs a complete professional quality dugout, or a business looking for some unique seating, or even individual fans and football collectors who want the items - we’re open minded about who might eventually bid,” added Ward.

“Our partners REM, who made the seats, and construction firm B&E Boys, who donated the frames they have also sponsored for the last decade, appreciate the impact the funds could make for our charity, and we’re excited to see how the auction takes-off,” she concluded.

Other items in the auction, that closes at midnight on Sunday August 1st, include director’s stadium seats with Burnley FC branding, COVID-19 seat banner covers, as well as match-worn signed shirts and boots from Burnley FC first team players.

Bidders can access the ‘live’ auction at the www.ebid.net website and the Burnley FC In The Community auction can be found at this link. The bidding for the away dug out can be found at this link.