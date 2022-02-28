Unique book project will give people of Burnley chance to play a part in history as church celebrates its 900th anniversary

St Peter's is one of the oldest institutions in the town and there has been a church dedicated to St. Peter in Burnley since at least 1122, and possibly longer.

There is nothing left today of that original building but the present Grade II* St. Peter’s Church occupies the same site.

To celebrate the 900th year, there are many special events taking place. But to kick things off, there’s something happening that the people of Burnley can get involved with and be part of history at the same time.

A special book is being created which will not only be a souvenir of the anniversary year, but will remain in the church as a keepsake and something for future generations of townsfolk to look at and reflect upon in years to come.

Part of what’s going to be in that book is a copy of the “Letters of St. Peter." There are two letters written by St. Peter in the Holy Bible, 166 verses in total. And each verse is going to be copied and written by a member of the public.

To make that happen, there will be a team from the church in Charter Walk on three Saturdays starting from this Saturday (March 5th).

The stall will be in Fleet Walk facing Costa Coffee. For a voluntary donation, you can go along and copy out a verse, which will ultimately be bound into a large book to be kept in the church. Your name will be against the verse you have written and in another 900 years time future Burnley citizens may be looking at your handwritten

contribution.