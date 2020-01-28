Ukulele group performance will fund Sierra Leone charity trip

Cliviger Ukulele Group will be performing a mini concert to raise funds towards a member's charity trip to Sierra Leone.

The event at Briercliffe Road Church, Melville Street, Burnley, will raise funds for member Christine to travel to the African country where she will care for patients with tropical diseases as well as working in an antenatal clinic, delivery and maternity ward.

Member Marion Hargreaves said: "Christine is a qualified nurse and has been a part of a team that has been to help there several times, training nurses, caring for patients with tropical diseases working in antenatal clinic, delivery and maternity ward, the list is endless.

"Tickets, costing £6 each including hot turkey sandwiches and home made cakes, will be served after the performance. Just call 01282 700434 for tickets and enjoy a fun afternoon with good food and a warm welcome assured."

The concert takes place on Sunday February 9th at 2-30pm.