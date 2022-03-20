Two weddings and a birthday toasted at Burnley organisation's annual dinner
A birthday, a special wedding anniversary and a forthcoming marriage were toasted at the annual dinner of the Burnley Twinning Association.
By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 7:25 pm
Held at Bistro 197 at Towneley Golf Club the diamond wedding of Carol and David Stinton was celebrated and members sang 'Happy Birthday' to Les Williams.
Les' son, Paul, was there with his fiancee Emelie and her Swedish parents, Gerrard and Kerstin. Paul and Emelie will tie the knot this week at Samlesbury Hall and will share their big day with 16 more Swedish friends and family.