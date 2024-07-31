Twin brothers and Unity College in Burnley students complete Great Glen Way in Scotland and Ben Nevis for Pendleside Hospice
The 14-year-old brothers, who are pupils at Unity College in Burnley, love hiking and mountain climbing and have completed Snowdon and Ben Nevis twice. And they have put their hobby to good use by recently completing the Great Glen Way in Scotland for a good cause.
Running from Fort William in the South West to Inverness in the North East, covering around 77 miles, they completed the first half of the walk before breaking off to climb Ben Nevis again before returning to complete the Glen Way. And the boys, who enjoy martial arts and are halfway to gaining their black belts, hope to have raised around £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice.
Their proud dad Matt Town said: “They've been amazing on this walk putting up with mine and my partner Debra Hunt’s slower pace with our bad knees. This walk was their choice for this year’s holiday and came about from last year when they walked a bit of the Caledonian Canal which connects the Scottish east coast at Inverness with the west coast at Corpach near Fort William.
“We chose Pendleside hospice because it’s an amazing cause. We did the Pendle Pub Walk last year and wanted to continue the support. We've all been touched by cancer in our lives through one way or another and they do amazing work.”
