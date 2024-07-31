Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teenage twins Bradley and Benjamin Weyer could not wait to get into the great outdoors when the summer term ended.

The 14-year-old brothers, who are pupils at Unity College in Burnley, love hiking and mountain climbing and have completed Snowdon and Ben Nevis twice. And they have put their hobby to good use by recently completing the Great Glen Way in Scotland for a good cause.

Running from Fort William in the South West to Inverness in the North East, covering around 77 miles, they completed the first half of the walk before breaking off to climb Ben Nevis again before returning to complete the Glen Way. And the boys, who enjoy martial arts and are halfway to gaining their black belts, hope to have raised around £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage twins Bradley and Benjamin Weyer have completed the Great Glen Way in Scotland and Ben Nevis for Pendleside Hospice

Their proud dad Matt Town said: “They've been amazing on this walk putting up with mine and my partner Debra Hunt’s slower pace with our bad knees. This walk was their choice for this year’s holiday and came about from last year when they walked a bit of the Caledonian Canal which connects the Scottish east coast at Inverness with the west coast at Corpach near Fort William.