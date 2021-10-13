Tributes to Turf Moor stalwart Jim Thompson

On a royal visit to Turf Moor in 2010, Prince Charles talks to Jim Thompson who had worked at the football club for 63 years

Lifelong Clarets fan and Turf stalwart Jim was loved by fans, staff and players throughout his long association with the club in a variety of matchday roles.

Jim, who started work at the club in 1946, went on to be in charge of the turnstiles, and in 2011 was awarded the Bluefin Unsung Hero Award at the Football League Awards.

Speaking at the time, then Burnley chief executive Paul Fletcher said: "I have known Jim since I first arrived here many, many years ago as a 20-year-old.

“Ever since that day, whenever I see him he has had a huge smile on his face and I am confident that if Jim wasn’t here, the club just wouldn’t operate properly.

“He is part of the very fabric of this football club and if he wasn’t here, maybe the club wouldn’t be.”

A regular face at Turf Moor, Jim was often seen on match days organising all turnstile staff as well as collating all time sheets for payments.

He undertook many roles behind the scenes though working as a barman in several lounges, press room supervisor and also became a key member of the ground staff.

A Burnley Football Club spokesman said: "Burnley FC is saddened to hear of the death of former employee Jim Thompson

"Jim had been an employee of the club for over 60 years and was a friendly and recognisable face at Turf Moor through those decades.

"His loyalty to the club was even recognised in 2011 when he received the Football League Unsung Hero Award, to a well-deserved standing ovation at the high profile awards event.

"We offer our condolences to Jim's family and friends."