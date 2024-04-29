Tributes to former Mayor of Nelson and former deputy headteacher Janet Smith

The last Mayor of Nelson has died peacefully in Marsden Grange care home aged 96, having been lovingly cared for by their dedicated staff.
By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:52 BST
Mrs Janet Smith, previously of Railway Street, Nelson, was a Labour councillor for many years and chairman of the Road Safety Committee. From 1973 to 1974 she was the Mayor of Nelson, following in the footsteps of her father, Sir Andrew Smith.

For 25 years she was a teacher and deputy headteacher at Marsden County Infants School, Nelson, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Janet”.

Former deputy headteacher and last Mayor of Nelson Mrs Janet Smith

She was a very stylish woman and had many interests, living life to the full. She was great fun and was much loved by her family and friends.

A service and celebration of her life will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Thursday May 9th at 1-20 pm, everyone welcome.

No flowers, but anyone who wishes to make a donation, please send to “Save the Children” c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA.

