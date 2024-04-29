Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs Janet Smith, previously of Railway Street, Nelson, was a Labour councillor for many years and chairman of the Road Safety Committee. From 1973 to 1974 she was the Mayor of Nelson, following in the footsteps of her father, Sir Andrew Smith.

For 25 years she was a teacher and deputy headteacher at Marsden County Infants School, Nelson, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Janet”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former deputy headteacher and last Mayor of Nelson Mrs Janet Smith

She was a very stylish woman and had many interests, living life to the full. She was great fun and was much loved by her family and friends.

A service and celebration of her life will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Thursday May 9th at 1-20 pm, everyone welcome.