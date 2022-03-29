Tributes to Colne businessman and cricket club stalwart

Mr Kitchen, known as Ray, founded the successful Regal Precision Engineers in Walton Street, Colne, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this February.

Born and bred in Colne, Mr Kitchen was passionate about his home town and raised thousands of pounds over the years for local charities, in particular arranging food donations to the Open Door charity.

He was also well known for his long association with Colne Cricket Club, serving as chairman, vice-chairman and an honorary life president.

Mr Ray Kitchen

Married to the late Christine who died in 2002Father to Peter, Philip and Simon, Mr Kitchen also leaves stepson Stephen and 11 grandchildren.

Philip said: “Dad was extremely well-known throughout Colne and cared deeply about the town. He served briefly in the Army in Singapore and Hong Kong before starting his engineering career with Earby Light in Skipton Road, Colne.

"He then set up Regal with a business partner and continued working well after retirement. He did a lot for local charities as he wanted to give something back to the town.

"Dad had a very long association with Colne Cricket Club and helped towards efforts to refurbish the facilities there after a fire. He was also a keen Burnley Football Club fan.”

Mr Kitchen, He died in Burnley General Hospital after a short illness.