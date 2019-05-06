Tributes to 'caring' Burnley father and Lowerhouse Cricket Club stalwart

Tributes have been paid to Lowerhouse Cricket Club legend David Bleazard who died aged 76.

A former player, captain, coach and groundsman at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley, Mr Bleazard died at Royal Blackburn Hospital with his family beside him after a short illness.

Paying tribute, his son Chris said: "He was a proud and caring husband, father and grandfather. Dad would gave his time and knowledge to family, friends and young people without expecting anything in return. He was a fair and gentle man and will be greatly missed by all."

Similar sentiments have been expressed by Lowerhouse CC chairman, Mr Stan Heaton, who said: “Dave was an enormously popular player in both the Ribblesdale League and latterly for Lowerhouse in the Lancashire League. He was a bowler of prodigious swing and a capable batsman. As a young first team captain, I had the privilege of working alongside David and he was of enormous help to me with advice and guidance. Similarly, he was of enormous help when I became groundsman and was still helping me this year. Along with all other club people, I will miss Dave very much."

He added: "As well as remembering Dave as a splendid bloke and club man, David leaves a lasting club legacy. Daughters Stephanie and Suzanne are club people and son Chris and grandson Ben Heap, are both testament to David’s nurturing and guiding of cricketing talent. We extend our deepest sympathy to wife Gloria, children Chris, Suzanne and Stephanie, the grandchildren and extended family.”

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church at 10am followed by cremation at 11-20am.

Family flowers only have been requested, with donations being sought in aid of the cricket club. The wake is from noon at the club.