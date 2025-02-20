Tributes have been paid to former Burnley boxer Bernard Pollard, affectionately known as ‘The Burnley Banger’.

Mr Pollard, who died peacefully aged 86 at Heather Grange care home, celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary last September with loving wife Gillian, who still lives in the Pike Hill area of Burnley.

A well-respected amateur heavyweight boxer, Mr Pollard featured in the Burnley Express many times over the years but was much more than an accomplished fighter, according to daughter Debra Hawkshaw who read a eulogy at his funeral at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday.

Debra, who now lives in Ilkley, said: “Dad was a very gifted boxer but also a true gentleman who was always smartly dressed.

“Away from the ring he was a keen woodworker who made some beautiful furniture. He would design the pieces together with mum. We were so pleased to treat them both to an afternoon tea at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom last September for their special anniversary.

“Mum and dad were also keen walkers, and even attempted via ferratas in Europe. A great family man, dad also enjoyed being an amateur magician and piano player.”

The son of Burnley bare-knuckle fighter Harry Pollard, who fought under the name of Jock Kane, Bernard worked as a housing inspector for the former Burnley Corporation.

But it was in the ring where he made his name, once knocking out Richard Dunn in the first round, a feat which the legendary Muhammad Ali would take five rounds to accomplish against Dunn.

Bernard fought as an amateur for Lancashire Constabulary and trained at Sandygate and Haslingden.

He also leaves son Mark and five grandchildren.