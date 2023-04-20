News you can trust since 1877
Tributes paid to talented amateur snooker player from Burnley Tom Sturdy

Tributes have been paid to a talented Burnley amateur snooker player, known as ‘the gentleman of snooker’, who has died at the age of 92.

By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Mr Tom Sturdy was well-known in Burnley snooker circles for his lifelong love of the sport in which he excelled for decades, particularly in the 1960s, 70s and 80s when he won many competitions.

Mr Sturdy still lived in his home in Belvedere Road with wife wife Norma (94) until a few months ago when the pair moved to Ash Grove Nursing Home.

Daughter Pauline Roberts said her dad was a shy man who loved to play snooker and teach others the skills he had honed over many years.

Tom Sturdy senior (left) Ray Weaver, Tom Sturdy junior, and captain Frank Rigby. Darts captain Hartley Blakey is accompanied by Ernie Whittaker, Geoff Knowles, and Eric Plane at Keighley Green Social Club in 1980Tom Sturdy senior (left) Ray Weaver, Tom Sturdy junior, and captain Frank Rigby. Darts captain Hartley Blakey is accompanied by Ernie Whittaker, Geoff Knowles, and Eric Plane at Keighley Green Social Club in 1980
She said: “Dad played mainly for the former Keighley Green Social Club. He played in the Golden Cue final in 1969 at Colne Municipal Hall and was actually still playing at the 110 Club in Burnley until he was 90 when he struggled to get up the steps.

“Dad was a quiet and shy man, but would always help other younger snooker players with their technique. He would regularly make breaks in the 50s and 60s and I think his record break was over 100. He was never out of the Burnley Express.

“He loved snooker so much I remember as a family we would go on holiday to Pontin’s at Prestatyn where dad would play against top professionals such as Steve Davis and Alex Higgins.

“Dad loved to watch snooker as well. He would go to the Crucible and to Preston. Watching snooker with him, he would tell you what shot the professionals were going to take next. He would have been a great commentator for the television.”

Tom SturdyTom Sturdy
Father to six children and one step-daughter, Tom also leaves 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Away from snooker he worked in various labouring jobs, where he helped to build Habergham High School and a lot of new houses in Brunshaw.

Pauline added: “Dad was brilliant at fixing things. If we ever had anything that was broken such as a watch we would take it to him and he would always fix it.”

Tom’s funeral was held today at Burnley Crematorium followed by a gathering at the Paradise Club.

