Tributes paid to ancestor of Bancroft Mill Engine Museum’s founder

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Volunteers at Bancroft Mill Engine Museum have paid their condolences to Patricia Manning, great grand-daughter of the mill’s founder James Nutter.

Chris Church, trustee of the museum in Barnoldswick, said everyone associated with the heritage attraction were saddened to hear of the death of Patricia, who passed away peacefully on June 1st, at the age of 91.

James, who lived in Barnoldswick, built the mill in Gillians Lane around a century ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
New home for Barnoldswick's Bancroft Mill Engine Museum Pickles Clock
Pat, left, with husband Frank (since deceased) son Phil and daughter-in-law Jill with a photo of some of Pat’s ancestorsplaceholder image
Pat, left, with husband Frank (since deceased) son Phil and daughter-in-law Jill with a photo of some of Pat’s ancestors

Mr Church said: “Pat had last visited the mill in 2022 with family members, when she was invited to start the museum’s century-old steam engine which was named after her great grandfather. The family were staunch supporters and honorary life members of the museum.

“She had moved from Barnoldswick after the war years. More recently, she and the family had settled in the Isle of Man.”

Bancroft Mill Engine Museum is largely funded by public Steaming Days when visitors can see the enormous engine working under full power along with other working exhibits.

Related topics:Barnoldswick
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice