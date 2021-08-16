Tributes for Ribble Valley mum and grandmother who has died after brave cancer battle

Devoted mum and grandmother Susan Wilson has died after a short battle with cancer

The family of Susan Wilson launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to pay for lifesaving treatment for her, and well wishers donated over £1,500, which will now help her children plan her funeral.

Susan began chemotherapy treatment in April and it was hoped she would be strong enough to fly to Germany for pioneering treatment which can cost up to £50,000.

Sadly, Susan was not well enough for the trip but she did enjoy some time with her family and even a holiday to Wales.

Susan's daughter Nicola Preston said: "My mum was the kindest and most caring person you could wish to meet.

"Family was everything to her and it was her wish to see her grandchildren grow up."

Susan fell ill just before Christmas and a CT scan revealed a tumour in her pancreas. Doctors inserted a stent to help a blockage that one of the tumours was causing.

Three more biopsies were performed and more tumours were found, two in the pancreas and one in the liver and then lungs..

Doctors then had to break the devastating news that they could not operate.

In a tragic twist of fate Susan lost her own mum to the same disease six years ago when she was 75.

Since then Susan has cared for her 87-year-old father who has prostate cancer. Susan has also had to cope with seeing her husband, David, diagnosed with dementia at the age of 52. He turned 61 this year and the family were unable to see him for months due to covid.

The Wilsons moved from their native Burnley 26 years ago to take over the running of Barrow Post Office.

David previously worked at Park Hill computer centre in Padiham Road and Susan spent several years working as a dinner lady at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School, whilst focusing on her three children.