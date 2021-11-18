Tributes for great granddad (84) who 'lived and breathed' Burnley Football Club

Lifelong Clarets fan Harry Stuttard has died at the age of 84

Mr Harry Stuttard was still attending home matches up until his sudden death on November 12th.

A well known face at the club, Harry had sat in the same seat at the Turf since the James Hargreaves stand became all seated.

His grandson Jack said: "My grandfather would never have given up his seat for anyone as he would say he had prime position in the stadium in the middle giving him the best view possible of the games."

Harry with his wife Rita and their children Stephen and Vanessa

Paying tribute to him as a 'lovely, gentle, likeable character with a great sense of humour' Jack said his grandfather had his own little sayings about the Clarets, including describing them as 'the best team in Burnley.'

And if he met a Blackburn Rovers fan he would always joke they could 'get help for that.'

Jack added: "He basically lived and breathed BFC, seeing Burnley all through the highs and lows and he never stopped going to games even when they were at the lowest point.

"When Harry was in his 70's he thought nothing of travelling to see Burnley at Wembley at the play offs."

One of seven children, Harry attended Healy Wood Primary School in Burnley and the former Barden Secondary Modern.

After completing two years National Service he worked at the former Bellings factory for around 20 years and a further 20 years at Prestige, until its closure.

Harry had been due to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife Rita at the end of this month.

He leaves his children Stephen and Vanessa, grandchildren, Dale, Abbie and Jack and great grandchild Harley.