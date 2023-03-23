Tributes for founder of well known Burnley and Pendle estate agency business Taylforth's
The founder of a well known estate agents, that became a recognised name in Burnley and Pendle, has died at the age of 88.
Alexander Taylforth was born in Barrowford and attended Rainhall Road School in Barnoldswick and Ermysteds Grammar School.
Mr Taylforth trained as a surveyor before going on to study at Bradford where he obtained his civil engineer qualifications (MICE) He then became deputy surveyor for Staleybridge Council.
In 1967 he moved back to the West Craven area where he decided to open his first estate agency business in Church Street, Barnoldswick.
He subsequently went on to build the “Taylforth” brand and open several more shops around the Burnley and Pendle area. The firm was so successful they were approached by a national estate agency, Black Horse Entwistle Green, and in the mid 80s Mr Taylforth sold the business.
In 1992 he decided, along with his son Mark, to open a new shop in Barnoldswick, bringing back the Taylforth name to the town once more and it still remains a thriving business today.
After retiring in the 90s Mr Taylforth spent many hours on the golf course both at Ghyll Golf Club in Barnoldswick and abroad.
During his life he was an active member of Round Table, being one of several members who instigated the Barnoldswick Gala that ran successfully for many years. He was also a rotarian, holding several distinctive positions, and a JP in the 1980s. Mr Taylforth leaves his wife Margaret, children Janet and Mark, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family, friends and colleagues paid tribute to Mr Taylforth as a ‘true gentleman and someone who was in the background quietly getting things done. Mr Taylforth’s funeral was held at the Church of St Mary le Ghyll, Barnoldswick.