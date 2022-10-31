Mary Atkinson ran the popular Bridge Inn with her husband Joe for almost 20 years, from 1988 to 2007.

The couple loved being mine hosts and during their time at the hostelry they held many charity events and regular attractions that saw the pub packed to the rafters. Reputedly haunted, both Mary and Joe claimed to have seen the ghost of an elderly woman on the premises many times.

Mary Atkinson, the former landlady at the Bridge Inn, Padiham, has died at the age of 74.

Padiham born and bred, Mary spent her entire life living in her hometown, apart from a couple of years when she and Joe ran the Albion pub in Clayton-le-Moors in the early 80s. The couple actually met in Clayton-le-Moors when Mary was on a night out with friends at the Greyhound pub.

They both later worked together at Padiham's Flying Dutchman pub and it was the landlord there who suggested they would be the ideal candidates to run their own pub.

Before entering the licensed trade Mary spent several years working at the former Main Gas, one of Padiham's biggest employers, and she also worked as a cleaner. Her first husband, Geoff died when he was just 27, leaving Mary a widow with their daughter Samantha who was just five at the time. Joe later adopted Samantha after he met and married Mary. They later went to have a son Joseph. Mary joined Padiham Town Council when it was formed in 2000 and she served on it for a number of years.

After retiring Mary and Joe loved holidaying in the sun. Mary worshipped at S John's RC Church in Padiham and was a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Samantha said:" Mum was a kind, selfless and loving person with many friends. She will be greatly missed.”

A Celebration of Life event was held at the Bridge Inn on Sunday last weekend where friends and relatives gathered to share their memories of Mary.