Tributes following death of popular Burnley runner

Tributes have been paid to a hugely popular runner from Burnley who has died.



Father-of-two Michael O'Donnell, who owned Forrest Fabrics in Halifax Road, Briercliffe, died at the weekend.

Michael, who was in his 40s, had been a popular member of Clayton Harriers for nearly 20 years, and the club will hold a special memorial tonight for him at Queen's Park in Burnley.

Club secretary Judith Carey said: "Michael always had a smile on his face and would always do what he could to encourage other runners. He was great to train with and will be a sad loss to all who knew him."

Coach John Roche said: "Michael's death has come as a great shock to all our members. He was a very popular figure at the club who was always very jolly and someone who had time for everybody.

"Michael was a multi-discipline runner, but fell running was his favourite. We have a training run in Queen's Park every Tuesday evening, which Michael regularly attended, that will be done in his memory tonight. Any of our members who are injured can come along and just walk the perimeter and pay their respects to Michael."