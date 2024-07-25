Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Smack’s was his life, he loved the place.”

That was how Paul Bentley, the manager of one of Burnley’s longest running bars, Smackwater Jack’s, was described this week by his partner of 20 years, Helen Lougheed. Paul died after a short battle with cancer, aged 45, just 12 months after he was diagnosed.

As a mark of how well liked and respected Paul was, hundreds turned out to say goodbye at his funeral and it was standing room only at Burnley Crematorium. Before the service the funeral cortege went past ‘Smack’s as a final farewell from Paul. One of Paul’s final requests was that the funeral was held on a Friday so his bar could open and mourners could give him a true ‘Smack’s’ send off.

Helen Lougheed has paid tribute to her partner Paul Bentley who has died after a battle with cancer. The couple met in Smackwater Jack's bar in Burnley 20 years ago and took over management of the bar in 2016 before buying the business in 2020

Paul took over the reins of the bar in Ormerod Street, in 2016 and he and Helen bought the business in 2020. It was a milestone moment for the couple as it was the place where they first met. Helen said: “Paul worked behind the bar and I knew he was single because his shirts were never ironed.” Scott Noddings, the bar’s resident DJ, introduced the couple and romance blossomed. The couple went on to have two children, Ella (18) and 13-year-old William.

Paul had a great affinity for ‘Smack’s’, which opened in 1977, as he had worked there on and off from being a teenager. Helen said: “Paul loved being out front with the door staff inviting people into the bar. That was where he was in his element. He was outgoing and he loved talking to people.”

A former pupil at Holy Trinity Primary School Paul was a student at the former Ivy Bank High School. On leaving he followed his grandfather and his mum into the travel industry, working for Thomas Cook. He later went to work for Fraser Eagle Travel on the Shuttleworth Mead Industrial Estate, taking on a health and safety role. Paul then returned to Thomas Cook as manager of the Burnley branch before the opportunity to take over ‘Smack’s’ came along.