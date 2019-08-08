Trawden Show this weekend

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson is encouraging people to attend Trawden Show on Sunday.

The show is organised by Trawden and District Agricultural Society and offers a fabulous day for all the family. The show is held on a 20 acre site on and around the village recreation ground.

Mr Stephenson said: “Trawden Show is always one of the highlights of the summer. The entire show is run by volunteers and really does have something for all the family. There is even a free bus from Colne available to get you to/from the show ground at Trawden Recreation Ground.”

The first show was held in 1925 to promote agricultural and other rural activities in the area and to reflect typical village life. After a break of about 25 years the show was resurrected in its present format in 1988 and Trawden Show remains faithful to its original ideals of being a true agricultural show with attractions for all the family.