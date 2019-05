A large group of travellers have set up camp in Burnley's Towneley Park.

Up to a dozen caravans, some believed to be carrying foreign number plates, have parked up on fields near to Towneley Garden Centre.

The park is expected to be busy with families this week as it is the school half-term break.

A Burnley Borough Council spokesman said: "We will be in court today to get a possession order so that we can move the travellers off site as soon as possible."