Trapped casualties rescued from car following serious Colne Road crash

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews dealt with a serious two-car collision in Colne Road, Burnley, yesterday evening.

Firefighters from Burnley had to cut casualties free who were trapped inside one of the vehicles. They were taken to hospital.

It is believed the collision, which happened just before 9pm yesterday, involved a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf.

Police had to close the road from Brennand Street through to Rylands Street and motorists were asked to avoid the Colne Road area. The road re-opened just before 11-30pm.

Police investigations are continuing into the accident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire crews from Burnley were mobilised to reports of a road traffic collision on Colne Road, Burnley where there were trapped casualties involved. One casualty was assisted from the vehicle by firefighters. Crews used stabilisation struts and a dewalt saw to assist at the scene. They were in attendance approximately 40 minutes and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics."