The Kickstart scheme, created in response to the covid pandemic, aims to help 16- to 25- year olds substitute Universal Credit for the world of paid employment.

Colne based education provider Kip McGrath has given placements to 10 young people from Nelson and Colne, primarily in business administration.

At the end of their six-month placements, it is hoped that the young people will be better equipped to find permanent employment, either within the company or further afield.

Tom Davies, Centre Director of Kip McGrath's Skipton, Ilkley, and Colne centres, said: “Everyone at Kip McGrath is really proud to have filled 10 Kickstart placements. It has been really heartening to see our young people develop week by week, both professionally and as individuals.

“Kickstart is already yielding positive outcomes, with one of our trainees having secured a dream job in software engineering and others being on the brink of completing their level 2 Caring for Children and Young People qualifications.

“This inspiring group of young people have learnt to work dynamically and collaboratively to add value to what we do whilst improving their employability in the process. They have proved to be exceptional ambassadors for our professional tutoring services and, partly owing to their contribution in areas such as digital marketing, we are proud to say that we now tutor over 250 students per week across our sites at Skipton, Ilkley and Colne in Maths,English, and school entrance exams.”

The Kickstart scheme encourages employers to recruit more broadly than they are otherwise used to doing, with Kip McGrath having been granted Disability Confident Employer accreditation.Tom added: "7.6 million working aged people in the UK have a disability, and often face unique challenges in finding paid employment.

“Through the Kickstart scheme, we at Kip McGrath have given roles to people with conditions including dyslexia, dyspraxia, and chronic fatigue syndrome.