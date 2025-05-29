Tots from Padiham’s Little Acorns Nursery take part in ‘bunny hop’ for Pendleside Hospice
Tiny tots took part in a sponsored ‘bunny hop’ to raise the grand total of £450.
Children, aged from 14 months to four, from Padiham’s Little Acorns Nursery, took part in the fun event around Gawthorpe Hall to their nursery in Victoria Road.
The money raised will be donated to Pendleside Hospice.
