Tots from Padiham’s Little Acorns Nursery take part in ‘bunny hop’ for Pendleside Hospice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th May 2025, 09:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Tiny tots took part in a sponsored ‘bunny hop’ to raise the grand total of £450.

Children, aged from 14 months to four, from Padiham’s Little Acorns Nursery, took part in the fun event around Gawthorpe Hall to their nursery in Victoria Road.

The money raised will be donated to Pendleside Hospice.

