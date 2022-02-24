Torchlight run at Burnley park raises £1,700 for keen runner and dad of two battling cancer
The running community came together to show their support for fellow runner Jez Bradshaw who has been diagnosed with late-stage bowel cancer.
Jez is a member of Trawden AC, but around 300 runners came from all over East Lancashire to take part in a 5k torch light run around the 5k Burnley Parkrun course, at Towneley, where Jez is a regular.
£1,700 was raised for Jez and his family, wife Julie and children Rebecca and Ryan.
Jez said on Facebook: “Absolutely blown away by the support. It meant the world to me and my family. Thank you to each and every one of you who was involved.”
Burnley Parkrun’s Karen Holland, along with the help of plenty of fellow runners, organised the emotional event.
Karen said: "I run with Jez and his daughter Rebecca regularly on Tuesdays and know the rest of the family through parkrun.
"When I heard the news I just wanted to let the family know that they were all in our thoughts, running is what brings us together so it seemed a fitting way to show we were thinking about them.
"I never expected such an amazing response and the donations were so generous on the night which was just friends running together to show their support."