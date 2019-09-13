Top dogs! A pawfect Whalley walk boosts funds for Rosemere

Pooches put their best paw forward for a charity walk in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Organised by pet and animal food suppliers, Whalley Corn Mills, the walk coincided with a fundraising family fun day.

Fundraising stalls at the event

A spokesman said: "Every year Whalley Corn Mills hosts a charity event in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation. This year was no exception. A charity dog walk and family fun day was held. It was a huge success with over 40 dogs entering the dog walk and countless more joining for the dog agility and dog show.

"There was catering on site including an ice cream trike, gin bar, cake and sweet stalls, face painting with tombola and raffles from four paws dog rescue and Rosemere. There was an amazing gundog demonstration and superb giveaways and goodie bags. Everyone had a great day at this community event whilst raising money for such a good cause."